SANs urge respect for rule of law

By Henry Ojelu

Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, BOSAN, has urged all parties in the trial of Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, to respect the rule of law.

The body stated this in a communiqué issued after its emergency meeting at the conference room of Nigerian Law School in Lagos, weekend.

In the communiqué signed by Professor Ben Nwabueze, SAN and Seyi Sowemimo, SAN, the body urged all parties in the suit to consider the impact of their respective actions on the administration of justice in Nigeria and public confidence in the nation’s institutions.

The communiqué read: “The Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, BOSAN, deplores the situation that has arisen from the preferment of charges against the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, and head of Nigerian Judiciary before the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT.

“The Body urges respect for the Constitution, the rule of law, separation of powers, due process and proper administration of justice.

“In the prevailing circumstances, all parties are urged to consider the impact of their respective actions on the administration of justice in Nigeria and public confidence in our institutions.

“The Body recognises that the matter is subjudice (before the CCT and other courts) and it is, therefore, not appropriate to comment on the merits or otherwise of any of the cases.

“The Body considers that these issues must be resolved carefully and responsibly in the interest of the legal profession and the nation.

“The Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria continues to endorse the core values of good governance, public integrity and sustenance of democracy in the spirit of the constitution.”