Samsung achieves first oil on 200,000bpd Egina FPSO

Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria Limited (SHIN) has successful achieved the first oil on the 200,000 barrels per day-capacity Egina Floating Production Storage Offloading (FPSO) unit.

The FPSO achieved first oil on December 29, 2018 after the global shipbuilding giant successfully completed the mooring, hook-up and required offshore commissioning of the floating vessel.

The Egina FPSO, one of the world’s largest FPSO, and indeed the largest FPSO ever deployed by the Total Group, was built for the French oil giant by SHIN.

Production from Egina field of 200,000 barrels per day at peak will increase Nigerian current crude oil production by 10 per cent.

Since Egina FPSO arrived at its offshore location on August 29 from the fabrication and integration yard in Lagos, SHIN has worked towards successfully achieving this challenging goal of achieving First Oil in 2018, as agreed by all parties.

The Korean giant also completed the FPSO mooring well in advance – completed on September 17,2018 against target date of September 23, 2018, riser hook-up activities and required offshore commissioning, putting an exemplary effort in achieving First Oil in 2018.

The company had also successfully completed the FPSO work in SHI-MCI yard before it continued its work offshore under strict Nigerian local content regulations with similar safety and quality standards applicable in the company’s Geoje shipyard in Korea.