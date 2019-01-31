Sales rep in court over alleged theft of N1m goods

Lagos – A 34-year-old saleswoman, Ogechi Agbazu, who allegedly stole her employer’s N1 million worth of ladies’ bags and shoes, has appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.



Agbazu, who resides at 33, Adeyemi St., Agric Bus Stop, Ikorodu, Lagos, is facing a charge of theft.

She, however, denied committing the offence.

The Prosecutor, ASP Fidelis Dike, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Jan. 22, at Shop 3/5, Gbajumo St. on Lagos Island.

Dike said that the accused’s employer, Mrs Nancy Idemudia, put her in charge of goods and safe-keeping of money realised from sales.

“This was when she traveled out of Lagos in December 2018, after taking stock of goods in the shop,” the prosecutor said.

He said when Idemudia came back in January and took stock of the goods and proceeds from sales, she discovered that N1 million worth of goods were missing.

“The accused claimed she sold the goods on credit but when she was asked to produce the names and numbers of her debtors, the names and numbers she gave were fake,” he said.

Stealing from one’s employer contravenes Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, and attracts seven years’ imprisonment.

The Magistrate, Mr T. A. Anjorin-Ajose, granted the accused N300,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that one of the sureties must be a relative of the accused and the other, a civil servant.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 20, for mention. (NAN)