Salami joins relegation-threatened Saudi side

On 1:10 am In Sports by Emmanuel Okogba

Former Shooting Stars and Warri Wolves star Gbolahan Salami has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Qaisoma FC on a short-term deal.

Salami, 27, who has been capped by the Super Eagles, previously played in Finland and Kazakhstan.

His last club was Kazak club Irtysh Pavlodar, who he played for last year.

Salami’s new club Al Qaisoma are just above the relegation zone in the Saudi second division.

They are 17th  in the 20-team championship with 22 points from 20 matches, just a point ahead of Al Ain, who are in the drop zone. They will certainly need Salami’s goals and drive to stay clear of relegation.


