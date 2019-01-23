Sacked TETFUND secretary’s confession confirms corruption in Buhari’s Presidency

The PDP Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO) says the confession by the sacked Executive Director of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, that he was fired for refusing to give N200 million, as kick-back, to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, has further exposed the seething corruption in the Buhari Presidency.

PPCO says the revelation did not come to many Nigerians as a surprise and has further vindicated the PDP’s position that the Buhari Presidency is inherently corrupt and thrives on concealments, deception, beguilement, propaganda and lies.

The PPCO had always alerted Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari presides over a sanctuary of treasury looters who, as ministers, Presidential advisers, heads of special Presidential committees, APC leaders and members of President Buhari’s Campaign Council fritter our national resources with reckless abandon under Mr. President’s official cover.

We invite Nigerians to note that the Buhari Presidency has not given any reasons for Bichi’s removal. It has not also offered any form of explanation to the huge allegation bordering on corruption against a cabinet minister; a development, which betrays collusion at very high level.

This is especially given the series of corruption entanglement around the Presidency, including the allegations that officials of the Buhari Presidency took N500 million as bribe to reduce the fine imposed on a telecommunication company from N1.03 trillion to N330 billion.

Nigerians have not forgotten the case of the former aide of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, Mr. Baba Inna, who was arrested in September last year for allegedly receiving N2.5 billion from politicians, businessmen and women on behalf of the First Lady.

This is in addition to the case of Mrs. Amina Mohammed, who while being paraded by the Department of State Services (DSS), last year stated in public that persons close to President Buhari were involved in serial looting under the official cover of the Buhari Presidency.

Moreover, we hope this is not one of the conduits through which funds siphoned to finance the alleged involvement of some individuals said to be close to the Buhari Presidency in the N1.032 trillion alleged corrupt acquisitions in 9Mobile and Keystone Bank PLC.

The PPCO therefore calls on President Buhari to end his sanctimonious posturing as Nigerians are already aware that he leads a parade of corrupt and inept leadership that has taken the fortunes of our nation to the abyss.