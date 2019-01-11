S-East APC leaders vow to dominate Buhari’s second tenure

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—LEADERS of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the South east have vowed to dominate the second tenure administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, which they believe he would have an overwhelming support of the zone.

The group at its zonal strategy meeting in Enugu, yesterday, said Ndigbo would be prominent in the next APC administration to say goodbye from ages of cries for marginalisation.

South East coordinator of APC presidential campaign council, Mrs Sharon Ikeazor, who spoke with newsmen, shortly after the meeting said it was “a strategy meeting to harmonise our strategies in the five South Eastern states for us to deliver Mr. President and make significant change from the past elections.”

Among those that attended the meeting were candidates, party members, national party working committee members, zonal leaders, elders in the party down to the national assembly candidates and state chairmen of the party.

Even though Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo was conspicuously absent from the meeting, the Minister for Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu; former Governor Sullivan Chime of Enugu State; the party’s governorship candidate in Imo State, Hope Uzodinma; his Enugu State counterpart, Senator Ayogu Eze; Senator Andy Uba and many other stalwarts of the party in the zone were in attendance.

Ikeazor said, “We are all here today (yesterday) so that we speak with one voice, strategize and get our messages out with one voice. Because of politics, the workings of the government cannot grind to a halt.

“Our strategies are already in place; it’s for us to roll it out, that’s the importance of this meeting so that they collect the materials for the messaging and shedules and they hit the ground running.”

She denied that the low votes recorded for President Buhari in the 2015 election affected the recognition of the zone in the national government.