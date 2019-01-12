Ruling party’s defeat in Congo ‘ll happen in Nigeria – Timi Frank

…Warns INEC chair against rigging

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has expressed confidence that there would be a repeat of the defeat of the ruling party in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the forthcoming presidential election in Nigeria.

Frank said Africans, all over the continent are tired of all dictators as leaders, hence the defeat of Joseph Kabila’s preferred candidate in DR Congo at the just concluded presidential election.

In a statement Frank signed on Friday in Abuja, he commended the people of Congo for their courage and strong desire in the face of intimidation by the government of Joseph Kabila-led ruling party, expressing confidence that Nigeria experience similar feat in next month’s presidential election.

According to Frank, the outgoing President Kabila was far brutal than President Muhammad Buhari, but the will of the people defeated him and sent his party packing.

Frank warned INEC to emulate the electoral body in Congo by refusing all forms of pressure from the APC and cabals in the presidency to rig the forthcoming elections.

“It is obvious that the ruling APC will lose the coming presidential election and that is why the party is not bothered on the reasons to campaign.

“Although left for Buhari, he would have preferred returning to Daura peacefully but being a man who is not always in charge of anything, the cabals had to force him into a strange democratic path.

“We are using this medium to warn INEC and all those who might be thinking of doing anything contrary to the will of Nigerians to drop it now because the majority of Nigerians will reject the Cabals in Nigeria in the coming presidential election through the ballot,” Frank stated.



While warning the INEC chairman not to set the country ablaze through what he described as evil agenda to rig the election, Frank also demanded for separate accreditation of voters on election day with the figures recorded, announced and issued to political parties’ agent before voting.

“Already, we are in the know of what the INEC chairman has been promised”