Ronaldo rape case: Las Vegas Police issue warrant for DNA sample

LAS VEGAS cops have issued a warrant to obtain Cristiano Ronaldo’s DNA to see if it matches that found on the dress of his rape accuser, it has been reported.

According to the Wall Street Journal, authorities recently sent the warrant to the Italian court system, the country the Juventus superstar, 33, plays.

US model Kathryn Mayorga, 34, claims she was sexually assaulted by the £100m Portuguese footballer in a Las Vegas hotel room in the early hours of June 13, 2009.

Ronaldo strongly denies the allegations – calling them “fake news” – insisting the sex was consensual.

Ms Mayorga, then 25, was ­working in Rain nightclub, inside the Palms Casino Resort and met the star in the venue’s VIP area.

Legal papers seen by The Sun state: “Cristiano Ronaldo pulled the plaintiff into a bedroom and on to a bed and attempted to engage in sexual intercourse.”

It said the plaintiff refused, tried to cover herself and was screaming: “No, no, no”.

It adds: “When Cristiano Ronaldo completed the sexual assault, he allowed her to leave the bedroom stating he was sorry, he was usually a gentleman.”

Leaked court papers suggest his legal team agreed to pay £287,000 to stop her pursuing charges and gagged her from speaking out — but did not admit any wrongdoing.

Vegas police re-opened the investigation into the case last year.