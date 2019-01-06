Ronaldo raking in millions without kicking a ball

Cristiano Ronaldo is regarded by many to be one of the best footballers on the planet.

And as a result the 33-year-old forward, who earned a percentage of the accumulated £205million spent on him in transfer fees over the years, is paid a pretty wage at Juventus for his services.

But the Portuguese doesn’t make his money exclusively from football, despite earning a reported £27million each year in Serie A. Ronaldo also has his fingers in no fewer than 31 pies when it comes to sponsorship deals around the world. Here are some of the most lucrative.

Ronaldo’s deal with Nike is a big one, and it’s a company he has been affiliated with since 2003.

Three years ago the Portuguese penned a lifetime contract with the sportswear brand, becoming the third athlete to do so after LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

This means the deal will continue even after he retires and earn him a grand total of £781million, according to Forbes.

Ronaldo first became involved with Castrol back in 2009, when he signed a two-year deal with the petrol company.

As brand ambassador the Portuguese earned himself a cool £7million before renewing his partnership for another two years in 2011.