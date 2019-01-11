Rohr still want me to play for Nigeria — Akpoguma

Former captain of Germany U20 team Kevin Akpoguma who recently moved to German Bundesliga side Hannover 96 from Hoffenheim in a loan deal says coach of the Nigerian team Gernot Rohr is still pushing him to switch allegiance to Nigeria.

Akpoguma who shunned the chance to represent Nigeria at the World Cup in Russia as he believe he will one day make the grade with the German team said Rohr is still keen on him.

Rohr confirmed during a media parley few months ago that he met with the parents of the defender but Akpoguma insist on considering Nigeria only if he doesn’t make the step up to the German senior national team, something the player later confirmed late last year.

Speaking at the training camp of his new club, Akpoguma once again reiterated his desire to play for Germany ahead of Nigeria despite claiming that coach of the Nigerian team Gernot Rohr still want him despite his initial refusal.

He even said he is willing to delay a decision on his senior international career to get a chance with Germany as he wouldn’t mind if he finally gets the chance to play for Germany at the age of 27 even if it’s just one game.

“Rohr is still interested and he would be happy if I decide to switch allegiance to Nigeria but I want to keep the door open to play for Germany, even if Joachim Low calls me at the age of 27 for a game or two that would be an honour for me”, he concluded while speaking on his international career.