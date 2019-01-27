Robbers nabbed after shootout with Police in Lagos

By Victor Romanus

A suspected member of a gang that invaded Araromi, Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos, weekend, was shot during a gun battle with a team of policemen, while two others were arrested.

The armed men, Vanguard gathered, stormed the area in the early hours of Saturday, dispossessing residents of cash, laptops, mobile phones and other valuables.

Though residents claimed three persons were killed in the operation, the Police said no resident was killed.

Rather, the Police Public Relations Officer for Lagos State Police Command, CSP Chike Oti, stated that only the suspect, whose identity he gave as Damilare Adegbayi, 31, sustained bullet wounds.

According to Oti, “the robbers had engaged the Police in a shoot-out during which one of them, Damilare Adegbayi, was shot in the leg and arrested, while one Samuel Oyejide, who fled the scene was arrested by the neighbourhood vigilance group and handed over to the Police.

“A cut-to-size locally-made pistol with three live cartridges was also recovered from Damilare Adegbayi.

“In view of the unfortunate incident, the CP directed the State Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, to take over investigation of the case from Dopemu Police Station and ensure that fleeing members of the gang are arrested.

“The third suspect, Haruna Ibrahim, 23, was arrested later in the evening of same day by SARS operatives, following confessions of the two suspects earlier arrested.

“The CP has deployed two teams of SARS operatives in the area. They are to patrol Ipaja and environs until further notice.”