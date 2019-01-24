Rizespor unveil Super Eagles defender, Awaziem

Turkish Super Liga outfit, Rizespor have unveiled Super Eagles central defender, Chidozie Awaziem.

The club confirmed through their official website that they have reached an agreement with Porto for the loan of Super Eagles central defender Chidozie Awaziem for the remainder of the season.

Awaziem was unveiled by the Rize club on Tuesday afternoon, along with another new signing, Morocco international Mohamed Abarhoun.

The transfer of Pyramids FC star Azubuike Okechukwu to the club is still in the works.

The Rio 2016 Olympic Games bronze medalist will join Rizespor on loan for the remainder of the 2018-2019 campaign, subject to a traditional medical.

Nigeria international Aminu Umar is Rizespor’s top scorer in the league with 5 goals in 16 matches.