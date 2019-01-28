Rivers Police confirm hoodlums’ killing of Agofure driver

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – HOODLUMS at Elele, Rivers state, Monday shot dead the driver of a 15 seater loaded commercial bus belonging to Godwin Agofure Motors.

Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident and simply said, “Investigations has commenced.”

A commuter on the Elele – Port Harcourt stretch of the East West Road where the incident occurred narrated that, “It didn’t happen far from Elele Junction.

“They were apparently the usual robbers and kidnappers who have again made the Elele-Emohua stretch of the East West Road a daily nightmare for drivers and travellers.

“They came from the bush at about 9am on to the road and shot the driver when he refused to stop. They pursued as the driver struggled with his failed escape before he gave up along the road.

“Incidentally the hoodlums got to where he was able to drag the loaded bus with the gunshots and they disappeared when they realised the driver had died.

“Normally they would mobilise the driver to divert the vehicle and all occupants into the surrounding bush where they can rob, rape, kill or hold victims hostage for ransom.”