Rivers PDP carpets Lulu Briggs on infrastructure

The Director of Information and Communications of Rivers State PDP Campaign Council Emma Okah has dismissed the press conference organised yesterday by the embattled Accord Party Governorship Candidate in the State Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs as white wash and mere jamboree.



Okah said, the comments made by Chief Lulu-Briggs were mere street talks and didn’t address the fundamental issues of development as Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is doing in his campaigns.

In a press statement issued in Port Harcourt today, Okah said he was not surprised that Lulu-Briggs could not do better as there is nothing to say against Gov Wike.

“The huge challenge before him as a member of APC until a few weeks ago is to show what he and his party did for the people of Rivers State since 2015” Okah said pointing out that it is no longer enough for him to point one finger at the PDP while 4 fingers are pointing at him.

“Spreading falsehood in a press conference is only a cheap way to admit that you either abhor the truth or you are ignorant of them. It is uncharitable to ask “what purpose has poliical leadership served Rivers State since 1999? “Okah added, noting that the state has moved forward since 1999.

On the issue of security in the state, Okah said Lulu-Briggs is still under the cronic influence of the APC whose stock in trade is to demarket their state at will. As a stakeholder, we challenge him to cite any contribution he has made to advance the security of his community, LGA or state not even when the Federal Govt of Nigeria turned her back against the state in times of security need.

“Rivers would not forget in a hurry how he led APC members to protest on the streets of Port Harcourt against the call by the government and people of Rvers State to transfer the politically poluted Commander of SARS in Rivers State.

On infrastructure, Okah said Wike is a project supremo and challenged Lulu-Briggs to name one governor in Nigeria who has done more peojects and received more unsolicited awards of excellence like Governor Wike.



Assuring Lulu-Briggs that he is not a match for Wike, Okah said the PDP Campaign is hinged on the concrete fulfilment of promises made and promises kept by the PDP led Government in Rivers State.