Rivers Oba to ONELGA stakeholders: Shun repeat of 2015 fatal elections

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT— AHEAD of the elections from next month, the Oba of Ogbaland, Dr. Chukumela Nnam, Obi II, has urged stakeholders to avoid repeat of 2015 partisan conflicts, which claimed lives in his Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, ONELGA, Rivers State domain and Nigeria at large.

Omoku, ONELGA headquarters and the Oba’s seat of kingship, was worst hit by the widespread destruction of property and killings, which marred the 2015 governorship election in the state and the re-run that followed in 2016.

Addressing his subjects, party leaders, electorate, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and security operatives in his palace at Omoku, the monarch urged all, “irrespective of religion, ethnicity, gender, political affiliation or status to fervently pray for a peaceful 2019 general election.

“Crisis is an ill wind that blows no good. What Nigerians expect from politicians are issue-based electioneering campaigns devoid of acrimony, character assassination, violence, hate speeches, blame games and to have a more united country called Nigeria at the end of the 2019 elections.

“Our youths must learn from what happened in the area few years ago. Avoid being used as tools for violence by desperate and greedy politicians. Vote according to your conscience peacefully. INEC and security operatives must be neutral and not compromise their integrity in discharge of their duties.”