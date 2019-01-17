Rivers guber: PDP, APC won’t count if INEC provides level playing field —LP candidate

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT — LABOUR Party, LP, has said ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and opposition All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State were beatable in the coming elections if Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, guarantees level playing field for all the political parties.

Rivers LP governorship candidate, Isaac Wonwu, stated this, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, during a visit to the State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, to appreciate journalists for their role in deepening democracy in Nigeria.

He said: “Forget big party, small party. It is no longer new to anyone, that Rivers people are tired of PDP and APC. They yearn for a credible alternative and LP is that alternative. All the people need is for INEC and security operatives to provide level playing field and big parties won’t count.”

Asked how a relatively small and unknown parties in the state, including LP, could stand up to PDP’s power of incumbency and APC’s federal might in the coming elections in the state, Wonwu said the big parties won’t count when the time comes.