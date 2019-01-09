Rivers guber: Crisis hits Accord Party as Baridoo drags Lulu-Briggs to court

…It’s exercise in futility —Lulu Briggs

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – LIKE the All Progressives Congress, APC, the Accord Party, AP, in Rivers State has also been hit by crisis over who flies its governorship flag in the 2019 election as one of the claimants, has dragged another before a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt in the state.

Sir Precious Baridoo, in a suit yesterday, is praying the court to declare him and not Chief Dumo Lulu Briggs, as the authentic governorship candidate of AP in the state.

Baridoo alleged he was duly nominated at the party’s governorship primaries on October 4, 2018 before he was illegally substituted with Lulu Briggs who, he claimed, didn’t participate in the party’s governorship primaries.

It will be recalled that Lulu-Briggs, who was among the contenders for the Rivers 2019 APC governorship ticket suddenly defected from the APC to emerge AP flag bearer after Tonye Cole emerged the Rivers APC candidate ahead of the now contentious primaries.

At the hearing in the case, yesterday, Wori Wori, counsel to Baridoo, said Lulu-Briggs and another politician who were not members of Accord Party, allegedly substituted the name of the plaintiff without following due process.

The court adjourned the matter till January 17, 2019 for definite hearing in the suit on who will represent Accord Party as governorship candidate in Rivers State.

It’s an exercise in futility

Chief Lulu Briggs, speaking through the spokesman of his campaign team, Dawson Nemieboka, described the development as an exercise in futility.

“There is no crisis in Accord Party in Rivers State. If there is, it exist only in the imagination of the architects and their agents. The only candidate of the party for the governorship election in March is Chief Lulu Briggs.

“He is the candidate and there are no issues with his candidature. The Dumo Lulu Briggs Campaign Organisation and indeed the Accord Party will not be distracted by the unscrupulous and desperate falsehood dished out by extraneous sponsors and their willing agents.”