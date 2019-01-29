Rivers gov candidates urge electorate to defend votes

The Forum of Rivers State Governorship Candidates has called on Rivers people to defend their votes during the forthcoming general election in the state.

Speaking, a member, Governor Nyesom Wike alleged that All Progressives Congress, APC, Federal Government was forcing Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to prevail on vice chancellors of universities to send APC members as ad hoc staff for the purpose of rigging the polls.

Rivers PDP carpets Lulu Briggs on infrastructure

The Forum also condemned the threat of violence during the polls in Rivers State by leaders of APC. They urged security agencies to call the APC Rivers State leadership to order.

The Forum, in a communique after its meeting in Port Harcourt, called on security agencies not to allow themselves to be used by the APC Federal Government to manipulate the elections in Rivers State.

The meeting was attended by several governorship candidates including Governor Wike of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Ekiti Speaker congratulates Fayemi over tribunal victory

The communique by the Forum’s Chairman, Pastor Samuel Ihunwo, called on INEC to conduct free, fair and credible polls in Rivers State in line with extant laws.