Rivers APC crisis: We could have done things differently — Peterside

By Egufe Yafugborhi

DIRECTOR General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dakuku Peterside, yesterday, said that the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State could have done things differently and avoided the problems facing it.

Peterside, however, said the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, would restore Rivers APC and its candidates on the list before elections kick off next month.

Buhari may not handover if defeated, Wike alleges

The NIMASA boss and 2015 Rivers APC governorship candidate, who spoke in Port Harcourt, said, “What is going on in the Rivers APC is unfortunate, but it is part of the political evolution process. I am pained it happened in the first place, but I know that it is not the end in itself.

“In all cases, there is always room to do things differently. There is no case where you have only one way of achieving results. So, it is possible things could have been done differently and we would have got different outcome, but I do not think that is the issue now.

“We have passed that stage. The issue is that there is critical need for all of us to come together to work for a common purpose. There is the need for all to put aside our different interests.

“I reassure members of APC and Rivers people that APC will be on the ballot. There is need for all to be calm, to work together and remain confident of the judicial process, that it will turn out for our good, ultimately. Most importantly, beneath all of this is the need for unity and the need for us to work as a team. No one person can do it alone.”

On accusing fingers being pointed at Transport Minister and South-South APC leader, Rotimi Amechi, for creating the crisis that has degenerated to removal of Rivers APC from the ballot, Peterside said the accusations were far from the truth.

Akpabio urges Nigerians to encourage integrity

“It is not true that the Minister is responsible for the crisis. A lot of things happened and blame game will not help us in any way. So, even as the leader of the party, it is wrong for me to join in the blame game. Depending on where you are standing, people accuse different individuals of being responsible”, he said.

The NIMASA boss also didn’t share the insinuation that Senator Magnus Abe was headstrong on being the state governorship candidate of the APC.