Rivers Accord Party crisis: I substituted Amieye, not Baridoo, says Lulu-Briggs

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Embattled governorship candidate of the Accord Party, AP, in Rivers State, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has said he substituted Nelson Amieye, and not Sir Precious Baridoo, who had sued him, to be nominated as flag bearer of the party.

Lulu-Briggs gave the clarification yesterday, following the suit before a Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, Rivers State by Baridoo contending that he and not Briggs be declared the guber candidate of the party for the 2019 Rivers governorship.

Briggs in a statement by Sotonye Dagogo, Director of Communications, Dumo Media Campaign Organisation, alleged that Baridoo never bought expression of interest and nomination forms for the Rivers governorship election under AP.

He said, “The claims that Baridoo duly resigned his position as Accord Party Chairman to contest the October 4 governorship primaries of the party is patently and administratively false.

“On-going investigation suggests that Baridoo concocted his emergence as Rivers AP governorship candidate on October 4, 2018, even when he proceeded to contest and emerged Chairman, Rivers State Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, on November, 2018, a position he holds till date.

“We are in possession of the letter by the Rivers Accord Party dated December 3, 2018 by David Sunday as Secretary, in which Baridoo was congratulated for emerging the Chairman of IPAC, a position he can only contest as state chairman of a political party.”

Briggs also regretted that Baridoo failed to exhaust the internal mechanism as provided by the Constitution of the party for conflict resolution before running to court, adding that he (Briggs) was duly nominated to the National Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, which has him as AP guber candidate.