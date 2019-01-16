Rihanna sues own father for ‘stealing Fenty brand name’

American pop singer and actress, Rihanna Fenty, has taken her father, Ronald Fenty, to court for stealing her ‘Fenty’ brand name to launch a business for himself.

According to TMZ, Rihanna claims her father, recently started a talent development company in 2017 called Fenty Entertainment and he is profiting off the reputation she has created with Fenty.

“Rihanna has already trademarked “Fenty” to use in a number of biz ventures, including her well-known Fenty Beauty line.

“In the court documents, Rihanna says her father and a business partner falsely advertised themselves as her reps to solicit millions of dollars.

“And tried to book her for 15 shows in Latin America in December 2017 for $15 mil … all without her authorisation.”

TMZ explained that Rihanna claimed that her father even unsuccessfully tried to file a trademark for “Fenty” to use with resort boutique hotels.

It added that the singer said she had sent multiple cease and desist letters to her father, ordering him to stop capitalizing off of her Fenty trademarks.

He however ignored them and continued to make money off of Fenty Entertainment.

“She is asking a judge to place an injunction on her dad using the name Fenty … and, of course, for damages.

“We’ve reached out to Ronald for comment … so far, no word back,” TMZ said.