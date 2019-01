REVEALED; FORMER DYING ULCER PATIENT SHARES STORY OF HIS TERRIBLE ULCER JOURNEY, WHAT HE USED FOR TOTAL CURE AND HOW YOU CAN BE CURED TOO!

So many men and women have given up upon their ulcer problems and believe it’s hopeless if you are among those people I bring you hope today!

Believe me because I’ve been there. Some time, I wonder if anybody alive has had it bad as I did. I’ve had it rough, and think I stand a better chance to advise anyone currently having the issue on how to go about it and avoid wasting your money. Since I was very young, I’ve always been treating ulcer. When I got to 35yrs old, I almost died.

I’m approaching 50yrs now, so I still want the whole world to know about my unique, life-changing discovery.

This Capsule is known as miracle capsule because it cures so many diseases

Too Good To Be True… That’s the total description of the Mebo GI Capsules.”

1. STROKE HEALED AND EYESIGHT RESTORED VIA MEBO GI CAPSULES

2. CHRONIC GI TRACT PROBLEMS CURED WITH MEBO GI CAPSULES

3. I NOW DREAM & RECALL THEM, + CELIAC DISEASE GONE VIA MEBO GI CAPSULES

4. DIABETES SYMPTOMS GONE IN 6WEEKS OF TAKING MEBO

5. MEBO CURES MACULAR DEGENERATION

6. HEAD INJURY HEALED IN 5 DAYS

7. ABOVE ALL, IT CURES ULCER WITH NO TRACE OF SCARS

Use as General Health Food Supplement

– Enhancing absorption of nutrients from food

– Promoting regeneration and health of normal cells in the body

– Maintaining homeostasis of the body

– Enhancing absorption of nutrients from food – Promoting regeneration and health of normal cells in the body – Maintaining homeostasis of the body

Repair & Regeneration of Mucosa of the Gastrointestinal (GI) Tract

– Peptic Ulcer

– Gastroduodenal ulcer

– Gastritis

– Esophagitis

– Gastro-Esophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

– Damage to mucosa due to radiation and chemotherapy

– Cancer in the GI Tract (e.g., gastric cancer, colon cancer)

– Peptic Ulcer – Gastroduodenal ulcer – Gastritis – Esophagitis – Gastro-Esophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) – Damage to mucosa due to radiation and chemotherapy – Cancer in the GI Tract (e.g., gastric cancer, colon cancer)

Prevention & Relief of GI Tract Disorders

– Constipation

– Irritation to stomach by alcohol or spicy food

– Atrophy, necrosis, erosion or degeneration of mucosa due to aging and/or stress

– Constipation – Irritation to stomach by alcohol or spicy food – Atrophy, necrosis, erosion or degeneration of mucosa due to aging and/or stress

Read a few more Testimonies below;

Testimony 1; I am writing to let you know that 4 weeks after completing the course of MBO GI capsules, my husband had another stool test for h.pylori, and the results read “normal”. What a welcome result, after almost two years, and seven different combinations of antibiotics. We can only put this down to MEBO GI capsules. Thank you. Amaka, From Owerri Imo state

Testimony 2; I did have the HPSA performed and the results for H. Pylori were negative. Thank you for this wonderful supplements capsules. I really appreciate that I didn’t have to take other drugs to eradicate this problem. I am happy IshaAllah . Mustapha, From Kano

Testimony 3; “Just a quick thank you. I bought your product this Year Jan, in hopes I could be ulcer free by march. In a little over three weeks, the pains and symptoms were all gone! What a relief!! Thank you doesn’t feel sufficient enough. Please use this testimony as my sincere gratitude. Garba Ade, University of Ibadan.

Testimony 4; I had 3 treatments from different doctors and they didn’t know what was wrong with me. Then I went to a natural therapist for treatment last year. For the past years I have been taking different natural remedies, it made a huge improvement but took a lot longer than the natural therapist thought. I have never been tested for Ulcer, as no one ever told me about it, A friend of mine told me about how you were helping people get rid of ulcer with MEBO GI capsules, I am happy I took the action to order from you. Thank you and remain blessed. Edidiong Etuk From Cross River state

Testimony 5; I went for an endoscopy on 20th of Dec 2017, and was told that everything was ok and that there was no sign of the ulcer. I was very pleased with the good news so I would like to say a very big thank you to you and your discovery MEBO GI capsules”, it’s a” Miracle capsule”. and would highly recommend it. Yours Gratefully And once again a big THANK YOU,

Olasupo From Oyo state

Testimony 6; “ I wish I can express my heart, Just a whole lot of thanks for introducing me to this Miracle Capsule. It worked magic for my husband who suffers for diabetes for years, and all I can say is that I am now a total believer in anything natural. God bless!” Mrs. Aniekebo Port Harcourt.

Testimony 7; “I have been suffering from ulcer since I was a 4yrs old. After hearing about your product from my colleagues, I was a bit skeptical, but eager to try it at the same time. 4 weeks using the package as you recommended, my ulcer vanished. Thanks a lot. You saved a life!”

Engr. Dozie, Warri Delta State.

Testimony 8; I thought my Doctor was helping before I found GI capsules, My Dr told me that my ulcer is beyoung drugs except I go for surgery but thank God I gave GI capsules a try, My Ulcer just confirmed totally healed.

I can’t thank you enough for this great discovery. Uche Chime, Enugu

Testimony 9: “I want to recommend this GI capsule for anyone that wants to free themselves from Ulcer, diabetes and Toothache. I tried just about every treatment out there, but it only got more expensive and potentially dangerous on the long run. Fortunately, after giving a try to this modest product, my ulcer symptoms vanished, and it’s been over 5 months that it has not returned” I bought for my mum I hope to hear good news soon. MallamIsa Nuhu. Niger state.

Testimony 10: My Wife nearly stopped me from purchasing this drugs due to high cost and she didn’t trust if you were real but I took the risk, today I am happy I need she even recommending to people in her office. Oga Umoh Na God go bless you for sharing this with us. Hope Omale, Kogi State.