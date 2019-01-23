Reus raring to return for Bundesliga leaders Dortmund

Marco Reus has insisted he will return for Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund at strugglers Hanover on Saturday after missing their first game of 2019 with a twisted ankle.

The 29-year-old Dortmund captain was forced out of their 1-0 win at RB Leipzig on Saturday after picking up a knock in training the day before following a crunching tackle by team-mate Thomas Delaney.

“I’ll definitely be back for the next game against Hanover,” Reus told German daily Bild.

Reus is having one of the best seasons of his career, having scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in 17 games to keep Dortmund on course for a first league title since 2012.

The victory at Leipzig maintained Dortmund’s six-point lead over defending champions Bayern Munich, who have won the league in each of the last six seasons, in the Bundesliga table.