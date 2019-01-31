Restructuring: Group insists on new People’s Constitution

...Says current constitution promotes inequality; fuels poverty, insecurity, civil unrest

…Calls for strengthening of federal character principles to promote national unity

…Charges 2019 candidates from South West to pursue Yoruba Agenda first if elected

In what could be described as the gathering of intellectual heavy weights, eminent personalities of Yoruba descents on Wednesday called on the central government to set up machineries in motion to give the country a new constitution that will be fair to all ethnic nationalities and geo-political zones, describing the current constitution as a vehicle without engine which if not urgently reviewed or out-rightly repelled, will lead the country to a developmental retrogression.

Speaking at a Roundtable with all National and State Assembly candidates of major political parties in South West organized by a renowned Yoruba Interest Group, Voice of Reason (VOR) with theme: “Imperative of Restructuring and the Need For a New Constitution” at Oranmiyan Hall, Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, the speakers unanimously posited that the federal character principles, as currently stipulated in the constitution has been eroded with merit jettisoned by those saddled with instrumentalities of power to promote ethnic favouritism.

Leading the intellectual fireworks at the event, a globally respected Former Nigeria High Commissioner to United Kingdom and Elder statesman, Dr Christopher Kolade, said the restructuring of the nation’s political sphere is very germane and imperative to bring the country back to her right pact.

The Retired Seasoned Broadcaster who was the Chairman of the occasion, said Nigeria, as things presently stands, needs a National Transformation and only a new constitution could drive that.

Dr Kolade, urged Nigerians to concentrate on creating good structures, which he described as a good beginning in the quest for the restructuring of the country. He maintained that such structures must have faithful people to operate them or else, the whole struggle would become wasted.

Kolade, who quoted section 23 of the Nigerian Constitution to buttress his position said, “Nigeria needs a constitution that will enthrone characters embedded with discipline and integrity to drive the pact of social justice so that the nation can be self-reliance in all areas of development.

Calling on political leaders to promote national unity, Kolade said “I want to say that the Federal Character Principles should be implemented in line with constitution to promote and create equal opportunity for every regions of the country.

Charging all candidates present to promote regional interest, and as well be patriotic, the accomplished Diplomat asserted that “a representative is an agent of the electorates and thus, owned the mandates, therefore, the people must be respected and their interest must be jealously protected.

He stressed that the purpose of political participation is to better lives of people, stating that they should consider ensuring that the political, economic and social structures of the country as envisioned by Voice of Reason is pursued to the letter for the sake of their children and generation yet unborn.

In support of Kolade, the Chairman of Elizade Group of Companies and Founder, Elizade University, Ilaramokin, Ondo State who is a member of VOR, Chief Michael Adeojo, said in a brief remark that he aligns himself with everything said by Kolade.

In his paper titled “Imperative of Restructuring and the Needs for a New Constitution for Nigeria”, a renowned erudite scholar, Dr. Akin Fapohunda said Yoruba culture and traditions must also be strengthened to enhance progress.

Fapohunda, who introduced the draft of proposed Nigerian Constitution written by the organization to the gathering, maintained that Nigeria as currently constituted, is running a Unitary System of government.

He berated politicians spending excess money to fund electioneering campaign, stressing that such contradict the virtues of “Omoluabi” that is needed to drive growth and increase development, stating that everything needed to checkmate extravagance spending have been duly addressed in the VOR constitution, calling on all candidates present at the event to read the document thoroughly and see if it could be proposed to the country on the floor of national and state assemblies.

The seasoned Educationists averred that only those with uncommon understanding are capable of seeing the dangers that have come upon the Yoruba’s in the context of Unitary Government of Nigeria masquerading as a federal constitution.

“Our heritage and core values have been and are still being eroded before our very eyes while we stand akimbo without a coherent framework of strategic responses.

He stated that the Yoruba Nation has been short-changed in the current dispensation despite the fact that funds largely generated from corporate taxes by companies practically operating in Yoruba Land are being used to run the country outside revenue from crude oil which is also generated from the southern region.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of VOR, Dr. Olufemi Adegoke said that the purpose of politics was to strengthen the society and its people. He maintained that Yoruba land was suffering among other regions of the country, which he described as unfortunate and which would not further development in the country.

Adegoke, a Medical Doctor, explained that the essence of the roundtable is to groom, educate and sensitise all the aspiring representatives of the people in Yoruba Land on the needs for them to pursue the restructuring of Nigeria with sanctimonious attention and as well introduced them to the draft constitution already written by the organization for consideration if they are granted the insignia of power by their people.

Praising the late Yoruba political sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo for impacting immensely on the development of the Western region, Adegoke blamed the ,illiteracy incursion into the politics of Nigeria in 1966 as the cause of the current hullabaloo fuelling poverty, inequality, hunger, poverty, starvation, insecurity, unemployment and civic unrest in the country.

He lauded the founder of VOR, Late Prince Goke Omisore in uniting the people to take up responsibilities, he charged those entrusted with political powers to rule with conscience.

Notable dignitaries present at the event includes; former Senator from Ogun State who is also a member of the organization, Akin Odunsi, Admiral Toye Sode, Mrs Jumoke Anifowose-Ajasin, retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Tunji Alapini, Convener, Yoruba Koya Movement, Otunba Deji Osibogun, the General Secretary of VOR and Otunba Yomi Alao, renowned Developmental Economist, Bolaji Ogunseye.

Also present at the event are the Presidential candidate of Kowa Party for 2019 general elections, Mr. Shina Fagbenro Brown, popular Lawyer, Soji Akingbade, a member of the House of Representatives and the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress for Agege federal Constituency of Lagos State, Hon. Samuel Adejare and numerous candidates of candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), All Progressives Congress (APC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) including many big wigs from academics and corporate sectors.

Speaking on behalf of the candidates present at the event, the House of Representatives Candidate of Ijebu Central Federal Constituency of Ogun State, Barrister Kunle Osibogun promised to push for a bill that would restructure the country if elected. Supported on the podium by the AD Senatorial Candidate for Lagos West, Mr. Sunkanmi Ajao, Osibogun posited that it is time for the Yoruba’s to, in unison, speak with one voice and fight for economic independence and resources control so that the youths can be purposefully engaged and the region can be a place of pride.