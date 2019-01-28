Restructuring: Christopher Kolade chairs VOR roundtable

…Amosun, Ajimobi, Remi Tinubu, Mimiko, Olujimi, Obasa, Sanwo-olu, Agbaje, Gbadamosi, 400 others expected

LAGOS—IN a bid to further consolidate on the demand for restructuring of Nigeria’s Political, economic and political structures, a renowned Yoruba Interest group, Voice of Reason, VOR, will on Wednesday January 30th 2019 host all the candidates of major political parties in South West, Nigeria to a roundtable meeting at Oranmiyan Hall, Airport Hotel, Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Lagos.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos, the Chairman of the group, Dr Olufemi Adegoke said the roundtable, with the theme: ‘Imperatives of Restructuring For National Unity, Development and Security’ will be chaired by a former Nigerian High Commissioner to United Kingdom, Dr. Christopher Kolade.

On the aims and objectives of the roundtable, Adegoke said the town hall meeting is being convened to sensitise all aspiring candidates for elections to the Executive and Legislative Arms of Government in South West on why the restructuring of Nigeria’s Political, Economic and Social Structures is key to the progress of Yoruba Land.

Adegoke said: “We want to lobby all aspiring candidates for election to the Executive and Legislative Arms of Government in South West for their support to back the restructuring of Nigeria for the sake of the future of Yoruba Land and the survival of Nigeria and to also find out from the the candidates on how they plan to get this constitutional request actualized if elected in 2019.

“Most importantly, we want to foster Unity, Harmony and Cohesion among Aspiring Candidates in South West so that Yoruba Land can speak with one voice on Restructuring.”

The statement further said that the draft of the proposed constitution written by VOR for Nigeria will be introduced to all the candidates during the roundtable for a possible adoption when they get the insignia of power.

According to the statement, invitation has been sent to all the Candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC), Action Democratic Party (ADP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Allied Peoples Movement (APM) across South West geo-political zone through their state party chairmen.

“Governors, who are running for Senatorial elections like that of Oyo and Ogun States, Senators Abiola Ajimobi and Ibikunle Amosun respectively and former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Senate Minority Leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi, Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and the Governorship Candidates of APC, PDP and ADP in Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu, Jimi Agbaje and Babatunde Gbadamosi respectively are expected to grace the event”, the statement reads