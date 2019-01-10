Respect journalists’ rights in general elections, lawmaker urges political actors

Enugu – The Chairman, House Committee on Information in the Enugu State House of Assembly, Mr Paul Nnajiofor has called on political actors in the state to respect journalists’ rights in coverage of the forthcoming elections.



Nnajiofor, who is representing Nkanu East Constituency at the assembly, made the call while addressing newsmen on Thursday in Enugu.

The legislator acknowledged that media was the watchdog of the society and should be given the freedom to operate.

He called on political parties and their candidates as well as security agencies and other political actors to give the media the right to perform their duty before, during and after the elections.

The lawmaker also urged the media to be objective and report the correct information.

“Play according to the rules, give objective and correct reports and do not promote propaganda.

“Let the right hand wash the left and the left do same in return for a successful and peaceful election,’’ he said.

Nnajiofor, who is also seeking re-election, expressed satisfaction on the peace accord signed by political parties in the state at the police mess in Agbani Road, Enugu on Wednesday.

He said the peace accord was a good move which would hold any political party responsible in any unprofessional act.

“Yes, the peace accord signed by all the parties showed that all the political actors were all for peace at the forthcoming election.

“I believed that everything will go well during the election as the people of Enugu State were known for peace.



“In spite of the peaceful nature of the state, the police and its sister agencies have promised adequate security before, during and after the election,’’ he said.

He noted that the state had, under the leadership of Gov Ifeanyu Ugwuanyi, been peaceful and that the peace accord would help to sustain it.



The committee chairman said that the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) was fully committed to the electoral acts and willing to work in line with the rules and regulation guiding the polls. (NAN)