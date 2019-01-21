Residents of Lagos should trust State Health Scheme completely

Dr Peju Adenusi, General Manager, LASHMA

By Sola Ogundipe

LAGOSIANS have been urged to trust the newly established Lagos State Health Scheme, LSHS, irrespective of the chaotic healthcare system in the country.

Making the call in Lagos during a media parley, the General Manager, Lagos State Health Management Agency, LASHMA, Dr Peju Adenusi, said that the Scheme, officially launched by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on December 18, 2018, .was specifically established to meet the gaps identified from existing health insurance schemes in the country.

“When the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, came, I am sure people had trust and that is why people enrolled into the Scheme,” she said.

Noting that the nation’s healthcare delivery system was not at the level that it should be, Adenusi said the main pillars of accessibility, equity, quality and financial protection were however taken into consideration when the Lagos State Health Scheme was being put together.

“I believe that the Lagos State government has thought this through and has taken this as part of the health sector reform strategies.

“One of the things that will be happening within the Scheme is the quality improvement programme that is engaging the providers on a continuous basis to make sure that what is being provided is what is promised to the people,” Adenusi avowed.

She said a call centre would be established so that people can call in to file their complaintsand that LASHMA was engaging Health Maintenance Organisations, HMOs to carry out enrollment to the point of reporting activities in the field.

“The only thing they will not do for LASHMA is to pay providers. Providers will be paid by LASHMA directly and that is because of the lesson learnt. We have heard of enrolles not being treated because providers are complaining that they were not being paid.

“So LASHMA can be held responsible for that and I think that is the first step to show you that LASHMA has been established. A health scheme has been established to meet the gaps identified from other Schemes. So the residents of Lagos State should trust the Lagos State Health Scheme completely,” the General Manager explained.

Giving an overview, Adenusi explained that the Scheme came about through a law that was enacted in 2015. “That law makes health insurance mandatory for every resident of the State” she stated.

“The main objective is to provide quality healthcare services which is accessible and affordable to the residents of Lagos State and in so doing, reduce, if not eliminate the financial catastrophe that arises from huge medical bills.

Further, she stated: “Three entities were derived from the law. We have the Lagos State Health Scheme which is the programme, we have the Lagos State Health Management Agency, LASHMA, which is the agency that has been established to supervise and coordinate the health scheme activities in Lagos state.

“The third entity derived from the law, is what we called the Lagos state health fund. The Lagos state health fund serves as a basket of funds with various sources.”

Adenusi said the Lagos State government decided to come up with the Lagos State Health Scheme and looked at common ailments that make people come to the hospital and that can actually cause financial burden to the people.

Adenusi said the State government is taking things a step at a time and that is why what is being pushed forward now is just a single health benefit package plan that cuts across.

“The premium is N40,000 Per Annual for a family of six because our unit of enrollment is family enrollment, so family is defined as the mother, father and four children under the age of 18 years.

“However, there is accommodation for individual enrollment as not everyone that resides in Lagos State is already married or reside with their family,” she said.

“We have people who are living alone, so for single individuals, they can come and be enrolled into the Scheme and pay a premium of N8,500.

“We know that there are families that are larger than six, so every additional family member, that is less than 18 years, attracts N6,000 per person, per year, but if the person is above 18 years of age, then it will be N8,500 per person per year. Remember the duration of the policy is for a year,” she explained.

“In a family of six, if the children are above 18 years and they still want the family enrollment, that family will pay a premium of N40,000 per annual and additional N8,500 per person, per year.”

Adenusi explained that the Lagos state government is making it mandatory for all residents to be enrolled into the State health insurance Scheme.

“If you are a civil servant in Lagos state, the State Health Scheme is replacing the free healthcare and the government is paying 75 percent of the premium, the civil servant will then be paying 25 per cent.

“Just like any other resident in Lagos state, if you already have a private plan, nobody is going to say stop your plan.

“And also remember that the Lagos state health plan is just one health plan which is the basic health plan. However, when the State says something is mandatory, I think it is the duty of the residents to come on board. If you now choose to have a private plan as a top up, it is fine,” Adenusi noted.

On the payment of the N40,000, Adenusi said: “What we are advocating for is once and for all payment. For those who can’t afford it, there is going to be a tool to dictate who is poorest.

“We have rolled that in Makoko and will be visiting about 63 slum areas where we are going to apply the tool that would identify the poor. Now the government is going to subsidise it, it is 100 percensubsidised,” she noted.