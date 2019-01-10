Reps to tackle casualisation of workers in public, private sectors

The House of Representatives Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity says it will put pressure on the relevant government ministry and agency toward tackling issues of casualisation of workers in public and private sectors.

The Chairman of the committee, Rep Ezenwa Onyewuchi (PDP-Imo), made the remark in an interview on Thursday in Abuja.

Onyewuchi, who represents Owerri Municipal/North/West Federal Constituency, said it was disheartening that in spite of the various labour laws in the country, enforcement had become the major setback.

”You’ll find out that there are laws, yes, and we are also updating some of the laws on casualisation.

”But the issue of casualisation is one that has to do more with enforcement because somebody has to actually go in to see the real situation on ground.

”But it still does not stop us from putting pressure on the ministry concerned to ensure that the issue of casualisation is effectively tackled,” he said.

The lawmaker also attributed the problem of casualisation to high unemployment rate in the country.

”Because of the unemployment rate in the country, some people will just make do with whatever job you offer them.

”They tell you ‘half bread is better than none.’’ So, instead of staying at home not doing anything, some of them are under-employed; seriously shortchanged,” he said.

Onyewuchi said the house committee had made a lot of efforts aimed at finding a lasting solution to the menace.

”If you have followed the activities of this committee, you will realise that we have carried out public hearings on the issue of casualisation.

”We have also invited some of those organisations.

”We have invited the labour union; the president of the NLC was here, all the other leaders of the organised labour attended.

”And we brainstormed and tried to find a solution to the issue of casualisation of workers,” he said. (NAN)