Reps Suit: Court warns parties against trial delay

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday, warned parties in suit over a House of Representatives seat against acts that could delay hearing of the matter.

The Judge, Justice Valentine Ashi, gave the warning at a resumed hearing in the case, saying that the court would not tolerate any act that may delay proceedings in the case.

He particularly advised against unnecessary application for adjournments and slow in serving of court process, and therefore, urged the parties to work toward expeditious hearing of the suit.

In the suit, Mr Nelson Arum and his political party, All Progressives Congress (APC), are asking the court to nullify the election of Chukwuegbo Gregory as member of House of Representatives.

‎The plaintiffs alleged that the legislator, who represents Enugu North and Enugu South Constituency, did not possess necessary educational qualification for election into the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

They alleged that the lawmaker, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member, did not have a First School Leaving Certificate and did not sit for the General Certificate of Education (GCE) qualifying examination as claimed.

According to them, Gregory did not have any GCE qualifying him for the award of a degree by Enugu State University of Science and Technology.

‎They, therefore, contended that the lawmaker did not possess the requisite constitutional qualification to have contested and won the election in 2015.

The plaintiffs averred that the School Leaving Certificate and Testimonial No 00287 issued to Gregory by the College of Immaculate Conception, Enugu, in December, 2002 was not an equivalent of secondary school leaving certificate.

They prayed the court to nullify the election of the lawmaker into the green chamber in 2015.

They also urged the court to order Independent National Electoral Commission (1st defendant) to expunge his name from the list of contestants in upcoming general election for the Enugu North/Enugu South Federal Constituency seat.

The plaintiffs also prayed the court for an order directing the lawmaker to within 30 days of the judgment, refund all salaries and allowances, entitlements and emoluments which had accrued to him while he was in the house.

The judge adjourned the matter until Jan. 29, and directed that hearing notices and other processes should be served on all parties before the date.