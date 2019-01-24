Reported suicide by LG staff over unpaid salaries baseless, unfounded – Benue govt

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue state government has described as baseless, unfounded and outright falsehood a purported suicide in the state by a Makurdi local government staff supposedly over unpaid salaries.



Reacting to the said report yesterday, the Information Officer, Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Ahangba Ayati, observed that the Bureau had paid salaries of all genuine staff of local governments in the state from January to December, 2018.

He maintained that the said suicide, if it actually occurred couldn’t have been linked to unpaid salaries as claimed in the said report.

Ayati said, “It is on record that the Benue State Government through the Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, has paid salaries of all genuine staff of local governments in the state from January to December, 2018.

“Besides it is the duty of the Nigerian Police and the relevant security agencies to unravel circumstances surrounding a suicide after investigations.

“The reporter also failed to justify his claim and to clearly state his source of information. What he wrote is mere conjecture and speculation.



“The report is therefore unfair to the said deceased, his family and the Benue State Government which it targeted to cast in bad light.

“It also beats the imagination for anyone to think that the alternative to unpaid salaries is suicide. If that was the case and several staff were not paid then all of them should have committed suicide.

“The fact that the report did not mention the name of the staff who is said to have committed suicide also indicates that the reporter was not sure of his facts hence the need to generalize.

“We appeal to the general public to disregard the report the objective of which is to ridicule the Benue State Government without justification.

“The report is not only false but a smear campaign to tarnish the hard earned reputation of the Governor Samuel Ortom led administration in the State which is workers friendly.



“Governor Ortom, through the Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs remains committed to the welfare of the people, especially the workers and will do everything to sustain this commitment,” Ayati added.