News must conform to national security interest, expert charges media

Renowned journalist and former Editor of Daily Times Newspapers, Chief Simon Shango, has charged the media to ensure that news stories must conform to national security interest.

He said this while reacting to the recent invasion of Daily Trust Newspaper by the military over alleged report on troops’ operation in Baga, Borno state.

In a statement issued on Friday, Chief Simon Shango, a former publicity secretary of the defunct National Party of Nigeria, NPN, also said that the media should exercise caution in reporting counter-insurgency operations to avoid breaching the code of conduct guarding the noble profession.

“He said, “As a one-time Editor of one of Nigeria’s flagship newspaper, the Daily Times, I know for a fact that editorial content must not at any point threaten our National Security.

“In the exercise of these duties, media houses should always have a healthy regard for the public interest and strive to enhance national unity and the public good.