Reno releases full audio clip of Amaechi ‘insulting’ Buhari as ignoramus [LISTEN]

Yesterday, I set up the @NGRPresident. I knew if I released the full #AmaechiTapes, they’d say it was fake. Now that @ToluOgunlesi admitted it is actually Amaechi, but from 2014, here is the rest of Part 1 proving that @AsoRock lied. Part 2 is coming shortly. LISTEN and SHARE pic.twitter.com/e3WiSyPIdX — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 6, 2019

Reno Omokri, an ex-presidential aide on new media, released a full audio recording of the Minister of Transport, referring to President Muhammadu Buhari as an ignoramus who neither takes advice nor reads to acquire information.

Omokri made the full audio release available on Sunday in a post on his Twitter page amid the controversies that trailed an earlier snippet he made public.

Recall that in the snippet, Amaechi was reportedly heard saying, “The President does not listen to anybody. Does he even read?”