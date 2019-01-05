Reno releases audio clip alleging Amaechi said terrible thing about Buhari

…Claims has more of such secret recorded audios of Amaechi

Number one bestselling author and former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has released an audio clip he claims is the voice of the Transport Minister and Director-General of President Muhammadu Buhari campaign, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, saying terrible things about the President.

According to Omokri, the audio clip which is still making the rounds on social media, is only one of many secret recordings of Amaechi allegedly criticizing his principal.

Pastor Omokri also challenged the Buhari campaign DG to deny the clip or deny that he was not referring to Buhari. Omokri also said if Amaechi tries saying he was referring to the former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and not President Buhari, then that he would release other clips to nail him squarely.

According to Omokri, “BOMBSHELL: LISTEN and SHARE to the DG of the Muhammadu Buharicampaign Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, destroy Buhari. “The President does not listen to anybody. Does he even read”-Rotimi Amaechi. We have more of the secretly recorded audios of Amaechi saying terrible things about Buhari’s govt. I hear Amaechi wants to lie that he was referring to GEJ. Let him do that and I will release part 2 which will clearly show he referred to Buhari LISTEN and SHARE #RenosDarts.”

