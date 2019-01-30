Remains of late Fashikun laid to rest

Ilorin – The remains of late Olajide Fashikun, a former chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in Kwara, was on Thursday committed to mother earth.

Fashikun was buried in his country home, Obbo-Aiyegunle, in Ekiti Local Government Area of the state.

The late Fashikun, who was until his demise, the Managing Editor of Goingnews, an online news outfit, died in the early hours of Sunday in Abuja, at the age of 53.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the burial was attended by both nuclear and extended family members; retired and active athletes, as well as his colleagues in the pen pushing trade from far and near.

In his sermon, Johnson Musa, the Most Apostle Prophet of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Obbo-Aiyegunle, said that despite his untimely death, he lived a fulfilled and impactful life worthy of emulation.

While praying God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss, he charged the children to imbibe and sustain the legacies of the deceased.

According to him, the late sport writer touched the lives of many people, going by the testimonies given.

The Kwara Government, represented by the Director of Sports, Mallam Tunde Kazeem, while condoling the family, described late Fashikun as an administrator who lived an exemplary life.

Equally, Ondo State Government, represented by the state Commissioner for Sports, Saka Ogunleye, while praising the deceased for his efforts at developing sports and youths, supported the family with cash donations.

He, thereafter, promised more support for the family.

National and Abuja SWAN, represented by messrs Alloy Chukwuemeka and Ndubueze Nduka respectively, described the deceased as a courageous, workaholic and a freedom fighter, who always stood by truth and justice.

An Olympian, Mary Onyali, who is also Fashikun’s partner in the Nigeria Sports Development Project, said the deceased brought her back home from the USA to start the project 12 years ago.

She, however, vowed to fulfill the dream, despite the demise of Fashikun.

Onyali also announced the bid by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) to give university scholarship to Femi, the 17-year-old son of the deceased, even as she pledged her support for the other children.



Late Fashikun was survived by aged mother, wife and four children. (NAN)