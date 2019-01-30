Redeemer’s College of Tech & Mgt holds matriculation

THE Redeemer’s College of Technology and Management (RECTEM) will hold its maiden matriculation tomorrow at the institution’s main campus situation at km 46, Redemption Camp, Lagos, Ibadan Express Way, Ogun State.

In a release by the Polytechnic, at 11:00am on Friday the institution’s newly admitted students into the Polytechnic will take their matriculation oath.

Meanwhile, Pastor Enoch Adeboye had earlier announced the establishment of the Redeemer’s College of Technology and Management adding, “the Redeemer’s College of Technology and Management is now open here at the Redemption Camp.

“If you are interested in technology or management this is your opportunity, tell your friends or relatives, by the grace of God, this particular College of Technology is extremely well equipped (The Polytechnic of the Redeemed Christian church of God) has the mandate of Raising Champions in the field of Technology and Management.”

Departments at the institution include:

School of Science and Technology: Computer Science; Science Laboratory Technology (SLT). School of Management Studies: Business Administration & Management and Accountancy. School of Engineering Technology: Computer Engineering; Electrical/Electronic Engineering. School of Environmental Science: Architecture; Estate Management; Quantity Surveying.

Special dignitaries expected at the event include the representatives of the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, leaders of industries, matriculating students, parents and other special guests.