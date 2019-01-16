Recruitment: PSC receives 315,032 applications

The Police Service Commission (PSC) said it received 315,032 applications in the ongoing recruitment of 10,000 constables into the Nigeria Police Force at the close of the portal on Jan. 11.

Reports have it that the commission had received 294,851 applications as at Jan.10 five weeks after the recruitment portal was opened on Nov. 30, 2018.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved the recruitment of 10,000 police constables to beef up the strength of the force.

The Head of Press and Public Relations of the commission, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the applications came more than five weeks after the recruitment portal was opened.

He said Niger maintained first position on the number of applications received with 18,549, followed by Kaduna with 17,936, Kano, 17,483 and Katsina, 17,354.

Lagos State dropped to the last position with 1,895 applications while Bayelsa had 2,035 applications, he said.

According to Ani, Anambra has 2,204, Ebonyi 2,496 while Abia records 2,976 applications.

Ani said at the close of the portal, 271,068 males applied while 43,785 female applications were also received.

He said that the commission would commence short listing of qualified applicants based on its requirements stated online.

The spokesman said successful applicants would be invited for physical and document screening.

Ani quoted the Chairman of the commission, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, as expressing the commitment of the commission to ensure transparent, hitch-free and merit driven-exercise.