RECAP: News of the week

GABON SOLDIERS LAUNCH COUP

Gabon soldiers on state radio early on Monday called on the people to ”rise up” and announced a ”national restoration council” would be formed as an ailing President Ali Bongo is out of the country.

FORBES: NIGERIANS REACT AS DANGOTE’S WORTH DROPS TO $10.3bn

Business tycoon, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, may have retained his spot as Africa’s money bag, with an estimated worth of $10.3bn, closely followed by Globacom chairman, MIke Adenuga, ($9.2bn), but according to the latest Forbes ranking, Dangote’s estimated net worth dropped by $2.1bn from 2018.

FG APPROVES OVER N35.4bn, RESUMES TALKS THURSDAY

Barring any last minute change, academic activities may resume in public universities next week, as Federal Government has approved over N35.4bn for the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

WE’LL NOT PARTICIPATE IN 2019 POLLS ― ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has vowed not to participate in 2019 general elections.

INEC RELEASES 7-STEP VOTING PROCEDURE

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has outlined a seven-step voting procedure for February general elections.

VIDEO: DERAILED TRAIN IN LAGOS

A train, Thursday morning, was reported to have derailed in Agege area of Lagos State.

HOW WE SPEND FUNDS OF MILITARY OPERATIONS, BURATAI TELLS SERAP, EIE, BUDGIT

Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, has responded to the joint Freedom of Information (FoI) request by Social Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), Enough is Enough (EIE), and BudgIT.

ASSET DECLARATION: FG SLAMS 6-COUNT CRIMINAL CHARGE AGAINST CJN ONNOGHEN

In an unprecedented move, the Federal Government slammed a six-count charge against the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoighen, over his alleged refusal to declare in assets.