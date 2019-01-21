Real Estate firm opens 47 duplexes, six apartments in Abuja

Some 47 duplexes and six apartment units opened up in Abuja on Friday to meet the market need for bespoke housing.

The apartments, named The Bridge Peridot, sit on four hectares of prime real estate in Mbora district of Abuja.

Hall 7 Real Estate, the firm behind the construction, says it spent two years to finish construction of the apartments and townhouses.

All have been sold out even before they were formally opened last week, firm sources said.

The apartments are meant to be fully residential, with a common area on the rooftop and down in the basement of the six-unit apartment.

“On the rooftop is the gym and racing track. In the basement, you have a swimming pool, squash, bowling alley, golf simulator,” said Kelechi Onadike, head of the investment advisory at Hall 7.

“Everybody who invested in this project can boast of value, can boast of fantastic living environment. We were precise; excellence was one of our keywords, and I think we have delivered.”

The Bridge Peridot is one signature project for the firm. Hall 7 names other projects it has delivered to include the Imperial Visita, a 216-unit apartment for the staff of NNPC in Kafe, Abuja.

“For us, it’s about the value we deliver to our customers and stakeholders, and we are also very committed to bridging the housing deficit in Nigeria,” said Hall 7 chief executive officer Olayinka Braimoh.

“We want to do things differently, that is why we decided on developing The Bridge Peridot which took more than two years to complete because we wanted it to be of world standard and we are pleased that we achieved that. We are excited about commissioning this, and we look to doing more for the Nigerian real estate sector in the near future.”