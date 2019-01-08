Real Estate entrepreneur celebrates Christmas with Unity Carnival, football competition

In the spirit of Christmas, Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo, the millennial real estate entrepreneur providing Nigerians with affordable luxury living lit up his hometown of Ojoto in Anambra State with a Unity Carnival and Football competition that is powered by Victoria Crest Homes, his real estate company providing affordable luxury living to Nigerians.



The carnival, tagged “Ojoto Unity Carnival” is a live entertainment concert organized to thrill the indigenes who have come to celebrate the season from far and near. It is an all-star concert featuring top superstar musical artists and comedians like Phyno, Kcee, Humblesmith, Ruffcoin, Bracket, Funnybone, Frank De Don, Jimmy Jatt and a host of others. All invited artistes showed up at the carnival during the week to usher in the new year by lighting up the town, leaving the fans, guests, indigenes and those who have come to celebrate at the community clamoring for more excitement.

The Football competition, tagged “Igwe Unity Cup, Ojoto 2018” is a football competition played by teams in Ojoto community and hosted by Victoria Crest Football Club. The competition, which kicked off on Tuesday, December 25th, 2018 at Ojoto Boys Secondary School pitch witnessed a display of sportsmanship characterized by love and harmony amongst the players. The host, Victoria Crest FC defeated Ofunwa FC at the grand finale to lift the trophy and went away with the grand prize of Three Hundred Thousand Naira, while Ofunwa FC got Two Hundred Thousand Naira. Prizes were also awarded to the highest goal scorer and most valuable player in the competition.



Dr. Okonkwo, the Chief Executive Officer of Victoria Crest Homes Limited and initiator of the event stated that both initiatives were borne out of the joy of the season and giving back to his community. “These initiatives are borne out of the spirit of love and giving back to my community during this festive season so as to help the indigenes and visitors who have come to the town to unwind and have fun this season in an entertainment like atmosphere. This is a season of love and we want to create excitement for our people,” he said.

He further thanked the indigenes, fans, visitors and invited guests for their support by seizing the moment to bask in the excitement of the yuletide.

His Royal Highness, Igwe Gerald Mbamalu of Ojoto was at both events and he congratulated the competing teams of the competition and urged everyone who have come to witness the carnival to have fun and enjoy the season. The Igwe further thanked Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo, convener of the initiatives for lighting up the town of Ojoto during this festive season when everyone has come to celebrate.

Both the Unity Cup and Carnival lit up the town of Ojoto in Anambra State by creating a series of entertaining events that united all the indigenes and kept them clamoring for more during the period.

Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo has been greatly involved in giving back to his community in recent times as he has recently constructed roads in his village and bought transformers to light up his community. The indigenes are giving him credit for impacting positively in the lives of his people in Anambra.