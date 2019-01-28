Rangers pip Enyimba in Oriental derby

By John Egbokhan

Rangers International pipped fierce rivals Enyimba 1-0 in a Nigeria Professional Football League match day five fixture held yesterday at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu.

After securing back-to-back victories over Bantu FC of Leotho in a CAF Confederations Cup qualification match, Rangers maintained the winning momentum with a morale-boosting win over their fierce foes from Aba, to record their first victory of this season’s league campaign.

Rohr: Kalu is exceptional

The Flying Antelopes as Rangers are called by their fans, scored in the 38th minute off a strike by Ibrahim Ajani, who beat Theophilus Afelokha, in goal for Enyimba.

The goal got Rangers fans packed into the Cathedral to watch this top end game celebrating Ajani’s goal and were the even more delighted as their players held on to grind out a deserving 1-0 win over Enyimba.