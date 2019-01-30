Rally: Tight security in Ebonyi as APC awaits Buhari’s arrival

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki-There is tight security in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, as the people of the state, especially the members of the All Progressive Congress, APC, await the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari and his campaign train.

‘We are capable of hosting Buhari rally’

Security agencies were, in the early hours of Wednesday, deployed to different parts of the state, especially adjourning streets around Ebonyi State government House, Abakaliki.

Following the development, the movement of vehicles in and around the State had been restricted until the President concludes his assignments in the state.

The venue of the rally, Pa Ngele Oruta, is gradually getting filled up with APC supporters as the State government had deployed enough security personnel to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

The president is expected to have an audience with Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, state executive council members, APC stakeholders among others.

