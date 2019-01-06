Rabbit hunters burn 50 bodies in mortuary

We will do the burial of our mother without corpse – Family

IT was a sorry sight at the Enugwu Ukwu General Hospital in Njikoka local government area of Anambra State, last weekend, as no fewer than 50 corpses deposited at the hospital’s mortuary were burnt beyond recognition following a fire outbreak. It was indeed double tragedy for the dead.

The hospital, considered as one of the biggest government-owned health institutions at the time of the creation of new Anambra State in 1991, had served temporarily as the headquarters of the state Ministry of Health when then-Commissioner for Health, Professor Alphonsus Nwosu, transferred the state’s share from his ministry from Enugu to Anambra State.

Despite its pivotal role then, the hospital’s growth has remained stunted such that only few additional facilities had been put there in recent years.

Its mortuary, which is not usually heavily patronized, was surprisingly housing over 80 corpses towards the end of December 2018. The reason was that most communities in Anambra State do not carry out burial activities beyond the middle of December and so, all corpses of deceased persons are kept until the end of the yuletide when burial ceremonies resume.

Since January 3, 2019, the burial activities have commenced by many families in the various communities.

Meanwhile, for the corpses deposited at Enugwu Ukwu General Hospital, there would no longer be the ceremonial lying-in-state as mass burial was conducted for them very close to the hospital.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but a source at the hospital said it came from a nearby bush and was ignited by harmattan wind.

The mortuary, located few meters from other buildings in the hospital, was the only building in the premises affected by the inferno, which started in the early hours of penultimate Saturday.

Anambra State Commissioner for health, Dr. Josephat Akabuike, told Sunday Vanguard that the fire, which was apparently caused by people who set the bush on fire in pursuit of rabbits and grass cutters, got to the mortuary, adding that formalin, the chemical used in preserving dead bodies, is inflammable and could catch fire easily.

As soon as the fire outbreak was noticed, residents around the hospital ran to the area only to discover that it was the mortuary that was in flames.

Although fire-fighters arrived shortly after they were contacted and tried to put out the fire, they ran out of water and it was when they went to fetch more water that more damage was done to the mortuary.

Many people who kept their dead relatives in the mortuary also rushed to the scene on learning of the incident and, seeing what was happening, sobbed uncontrollably.

When the fire was eventually put out, they were unable to identify the corpses they had deposited.

Among the burnt corpses was said to be that of a prominent man in the area who died in the United States of America, USA, and his corpse brought home for burial.

Though his relations were renovating his house in readiness for burial later this month, he was unfortunately among those given mass burial.

Mr. Ikem Nwadike, who deposited his mother who died in November 2018, had fixed her burial for January 12, 2019, but the ceremony would take place without her children paying her the ceremonial last respect as her body was among those reduced to ashes.

However, Nwadike said the burial ceremony would take as planned.

He said: “We will still buy a coffin and an ambulance will convey it from the hospital to my compound and the church service will be conducted. Other burial ceremonies will take place as planned and the following Sunday, we will go for the outing service in our church. What will happen is that the coffin will not be opened to the public to see Mama before the burial. It is painful, but there is nothing we can do about it. I believe that our creator will still receive her soul.”

President General of Enugwu Ukwu Development Union, Bonny Nkwoagu, urged the state government to come to the aid of the hospital immediately by upgrading its facilities, considering its strategic location in Anambra State.

He commended the villagers for mobilizing effectively and assisting fire fighters in quenching the fire eventually and preventing it from spreading to other buildings in the hospital and neighbouring residential houses.