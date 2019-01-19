Queen Obuh rejects Paralympic Committee election result,

•Petitions PCN, NOC, Sports Minister

President of the Nigeria Power-lifting Federation of Nigeria, Queen Obuh, who contested for the post of president in the Paralympic Committee of Nigeria elections in Lagos, has rejected the result over alleged “irregularities, massive manipulations and utter disregard for the electoral guidelines and constitution.”

Obuh, said Thursday in Lagos that, she has filed a petition to the Election Appeals’ Committee, the Nigeria Olympic Committee, the Sports Ministry and other relevant institutions, asking for the cancellation of the presidential and zonal representatives elections.

She noted, “the election which was fraught with manipulations, the nomination forms were indiscriminately given to persons not eligible to vote and be voted for few hours to elections. “The manipulation was supervised by some outgoing officials of the Paralympic Committee of Nigeria, sadly on the day of elections.

“Those who were given forms and cleared to vote from the zones were not eligible, while eligible delegates from the zone who came with letter of authorization from their states’ Directors of Sports were disenfranchised. This was done to favour one of the candidates for the presidential election.”