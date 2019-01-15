PTAD to take more insurance companies to court over failure to pay legacy funds

By Rosemary Onuoha

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, could take more insurance companies to court over refusal to pay legacy funds in their possession, after winning the case against Goldlink Insurance.

According to PTAD about 15 insurance companies owed a total of N27 billion of legacy funds, and while ten of the companies have successfully transferred N16 billion to PTAD, others are yet to do so, leaving N11 billion outstanding.

The legacy funds are pension funds of federal government parastatals kept in the custody of insurance firms before the enactment of the Pension Reforms Act (PRA) 2004.

The federal government early last year directed the insurance companies holding the funds to remit them to PTAD.

Vanguard findings reveal that the delay to pay the legacy funds by some insurance companies is hindering payments to many pensioners under the defunct Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

Consequently, PTAD dragged the defaulting insurers to court while securing ruling against Goldlink Insurance, which directed the insurer to pay N1.2 billion legacy fund in its possession to the Directorate as well as 10 percent interest per annum until the judgment sum is settled.

Speaking on this development in Abuja recently, the Executive Secretary, PTAD, Sharon Ikeazor, said PTAD will follow the same process on all the outstanding legacy funds held by insurance companies.