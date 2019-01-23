Protesters hit Abuja streets, accuse Obasanjo of instigating crisis

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been accused of plotting to destabilise the country.

The Concerned Nigerian Masses, a civil society group, said this during a protest in Abuja on Wednesday.

The group said it has followed the events in the political atmosphere with keen interest, especially as it concerns the presidential elections in Nigeria and is of the view that urgent and proactive steps need to be taken to arrest the plot by some “agents of darkness” towards plunging the country into crisis.

Okpokwu Ogenyi, a leader of the group, who marched from the Unity Fountain in Abuja to the presidential villa, warned that if urgent steps were not taken, Nigeria might go up in flames.

“Without mincing words, the Concerned Nigerian Masses have it on good authority that an individual who claims to be an elder statesman has concluded plans in cahoots with other equally unscrupulous elements to cause mayhem in the country before and after the general election,” he said.

‘The Honourable Minister of Information revealed this much and we are 100% in agreement with position because it tallies with the actionable intelligence at our disposal on how armed bandits and Boko Haram insurgents have been mobilized to engage in massive attacks and other acts of violence in several states across the country to suit their self-serving destabilizing the country.

“The Concerned Nigerian Masses frowns at such displays by people that are supposed to work for the unity of Nigeria, but instead they have opted to go the devil’s way by plotting and scheming to make the country ungovernable and unstable all in an attempt to truncate our nascent democracy.

“The Concerned Nigerian Masses, therefore, wishes to use this medium to inform the international community and by extension the federal government the Chief Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo is the arrowhead of the destabilization plot in Nigeria, having seen that he might not get his way this time around.

“Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has activated his network of marauding foot soldiers to ensure the smooth implementation of this evil agenda using unconventional means that would not be traced to him or any of his associates in the states they have so decided on.

“We are consequently concerned because it is the masses that would be at the receiving end of this evil agenda because Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and his cohorts have built high fences in their abodes and had scores of security agents at their disposal that protects them whereas the common man and woman on the street is at the mercy of the whims and caprices of these agents of humanity.

‘Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has perfected the evil plot to run simultaneously across Nigeria.

“The Concerned Nigerian Masses had indeed decided that enough is enough for Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, as the intelligence at our disposal indicates the coming of Armageddon in Nigeria if the federal government and the international community does not take urgent steps to thwart the move by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

“The Concerned Nigerian Masses desire that our nascent democracy is protected from enemies of humanity like Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. The time to act is now to forestall the impending disaster waiting to happen in Nigeria.”