Prison congestion: Nasarawa CJ threatens police over unnecessary detention

By David Odama

LAFIA— DISTURBED by lukewarm attitude of the police towards arraignment of prison inmates years after arrest, Nasarawa State Chief Judge, Justice Suleiman Dikko, has threatened to stop signing warrant of arrest for the police unless the trend was reversed.

Justice Dikko, who issued the threat when he undertook an unscheduled visit to some prison formations in the state, expressed shock at the persistent detention of accused persons in prisons, describing the trend as frustrating.

“According to the CJ, “going round prisons, we found out that inmates were being arraigned in court years after arrest.”

Dikko regretted that efforts to de-congest the prisons in the state were being frustrated by the inability of the police to arrest and prosecute the accused persons.

He warned that if the legal units of the Police Force failed to take urgent action to address the trend, the judiciary in the state would have no option than to stop signing arrest warrants.

“We are working to de-congest the prisons and ensure that justice is obtained for the inmates. Judiciary will not allow its efforts to be stampeded by the prosecution officers,” Justice Dikko declared.