Prince Osisioma Foundation engages Ukpo Community in free medical outreach

A team of Doctors and Scientists who participated in the just concluded free medical checkup and diagnosis organised by Prince Osisioma Foundation have thanked the President and Founder of the health-oriented charity organization, Prince Dr. Onyeka Eze Nnadozie.

The initiative was carried out in collaboration with Nigeria Medical Laboratory Science Association at Ukpo on the 29th of December, 2018 with a massive turnout of residents in Ukpo community.

According to reports, the free medical checkup and diagnosis was followed by immediate treatment and free medications for those suffering from one health challenge or the other.

Our reporters gathered that the residents of the Ukpo community were amazed, and appreciated Prince Osisioma Foundation for the kind gestures of love and selfless service shown by the non governmental organisation to the underprivileged persons in their community.

However, Chairman of the foundation, Prince Dr. Nnadozie has left no stone unturned at ensuring that he continues to impact lives through assistance and donations. He sustained this identity when he visited the eastern part of Nigeria during the festive season with wrappers and cash donations to women and children in local communities.

Prince Osisioma Foundation has been amongst the most proactive NGOs in Nigeria and across Africa, with a focus to improve the health, wellness and human capacity of people living within the continent.

The famous charity and empowerment foundation capped their eventful year in 2018 with the opening of a new operational office in Ghana to spread their humanitarian works across the Africa continent.