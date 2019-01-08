Prince Onyeka Eze turns one today, celebrates with orphans

The founder, Prince Osisioma Foundation, Dr. Onyeka Eze celebrates a remarkable plus one today, January 9, 2019. The billionaire philanthropist whose humanitarian gesture cut across many sectors celebrates his birthday in glamour with friends, family, employees, volunteers and children from motherless baby homes that are part of his beneficiaries.

In a statement from the foundation, Dr. Onyeka Eze is dedicating this year’s birthday to motherless babies. Part of the activities will be visits to orphanage homes across Anambra State in company of his family members, friends and the foundation staff to share gifts, relief materials and donations that will further promote humanity in Nigeria.

In his message, Dr. Onyeka Eze stated; “I express gratitude to God Almighty for the grace I have enjoyed over the years. I also extend words of appreciation to a dignified personality in Anambra state, a man I call my mentor and a father, Prince Engr. Arthur Eze, thanking God for his life.”

Speaking further; Prince Onyeka Eze expressed his adorable love for his wife, children whom he described as pillars of his success. He also appreciated the wonderful impacts of friends, stating that they have been the source of his life’s joy.

As he marks another meritorious year in his life, friends and well wishers have sent congratulatory messages to a man they describe as an iconic philanthropist, a dedicated agent of change and a lover of humanity, stating his angelic impacts and divine contributions in their lives.

Prince Osisioma Foundation has carried out several life changing projects on education, social change and empowerment.His divine antecedents over the years has placed him in the spotlight of worldwide philanthropy.