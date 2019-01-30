Presidential rally: Buhari’s Next Level train arrives in Abakaliki

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday arrived in Abakaliki in continuation of his presidential campaign tour of the 36 states of the federation.

Buhari arrived Abakaliki around 9:30 a.m. amidst tumultuous welcome at the Nkwegu Military Cantonment where he was received by the Cantonment Commander, other security chiefs in Ebonyi and major chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dogara formerly dumps APC for PDP

Buhari, presidential candidate of the APC shortly on arrival paid a courtesy call on Chief Dave Umahi, governor of Ebonyi at the Government House in Abakaliki.

Mr Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the APC, Dr Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment and Chief Rotimi Amaechi, Deputy Director of Buhari Campaign Organisation were among dignitaries that accompanied the President.

Reports have it that there was tight security in and around the Pa Oruta Ngele Township stadium, Abakaliki, venue of the presidential mega rally.

The president is expected to inaugurate a number of projects built by Sen Sonni Ogbuoji, APC governorship candidate in Ebonyi at the Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki before kicking off the rally at the stadium.

Newsmen also report that a mammoth crowd of APC and Buhari supporters thronged the 8000-capacity Ngele stadium to welcome the president.

2019 campaign: Buhari storms Abia with APC members

Chief Austine Edeeze, Chairman of the planning committee of Ebonyi presidential campaign in an interview with journalists expressed joy on the overwhelming crowd of APC supporters that turned out to receive the president.

“The unprecedented crowd that turned out to receive the president is an indication of his wide acceptance by the people of Ebonyi.

“I am confident that the rally will be a huge success and I am calling on Ebonyi people and South-East to vote en-mass for the re-election of Buhari in the February 16 presidential election.