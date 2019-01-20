Presidential Debate: why Nigerians disagree with Buharis excuse

By Nonso Ozoemena

Why are people Selectively Angry with Atiku?

Being an active Twitter User, I understand that Buhari totally did not make an appearance at the venue of the debate. I also understand that Atiku flew from Washington DC, to Nigeria, to be at the debate, but protested Buhari’s absence by walking away.

However, the media is going gaga over Atiku, rather than their president who is Buhari. I would not know their reasons but what I know is this:

Atiku was in FIVE States on Tuesday (six, if you count Abuja), came to Lagos on Tuesday night, had more meetings on Tuesday night; and then woke up Wednesday morning to an 8am strategy meeting.

Then he went to a 10am economic interactive session, had FIVE interviews with leading international media (Reuters, BBC world, BBC Hausa, Bloomberg and Financial Times). He did not stop. He went on to another meeting with leading lights of the creative industry. At 7pm, he met with Lagos State Christian Association of Nigeria. And, finally, at 11.25pm, he flew out on British Airways to London, on his way to Washington DC.

Thirty three hours after landing in Washington, Atiku flew out on a 10 hour 30 minutes flight direct to Abuja to attend the debate of all presidential candidates, only to learn that Buhari did not turn up.

Conversely, Buhari went from Warri to Kaduna, fell down twice, and then said his schedule is too hectic to allow him debate. Without going into the details of strategies, I want Nigerians to understand that one person made an effort. The other totally did not make a single effort. However, all of Buhari’s media aides had different reasons on why he did not make the debate. Some said debate, some said he did not have to debate with motivational speakers, and some said his achievements will speak for him. I wonder why people are angry with Atiku?